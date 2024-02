BSE consolidated net profit rises 109.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 78.50% to Rs 426.10 crore

Net profit of BSE rose 109.51% to Rs 108.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 51.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 78.50% to Rs 426.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 238.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.426.10238.7134.3730.90168.2387.62143.3770.65108.1951.64

