Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit declines 21.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 356.89 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers declined 21.34% to Rs 19.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 356.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 370.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.356.89370.0715.2916.3446.4249.9628.2034.1819.2424.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel