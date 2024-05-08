Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE consolidated net profit rises 17.39% in the March 2024 quarter

BSE consolidated net profit rises 17.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 110.37% to Rs 544.77 crore

Net profit of BSE rose 17.39% to Rs 107.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 110.37% to Rs 544.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 252.74% to Rs 778.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 220.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.19% to Rs 1592.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 924.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales544.77258.96 110 1592.50924.84 72 OPM %27.9849.12 -37.8133.17 - PBDT180.43142.92 26 684.34357.60 91 PBT153.93122.21 26 588.90297.26 98 NP107.0491.18 17 778.39220.67 253

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

