BSE hits record high after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 494 cr; declares dividend of Rs 23/ sh

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rallied 7.23% to Rs 6,696.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 361.9% to Rs 494.42 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 107.04 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 74.94% YoY to Rs 846.64 core during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 659.10 crore, steeply higher than Rs 153.07 crore posted in same quarter last year.

On Full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 227% to Rs 1322 crore in FY25 from Rs 404 crore posted in FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 116% to Rs 2957 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1371 crore in FY24.

Consolidated operating EBITDA including core settlement guarantee fund (SGF) for the March 31, 2025, up by 291% to Rs. 1,499 crore from Rs 384 crore in previous year, with EBITDA margin expanding to 51% from 28%.

In 2025, BSE welcomed 81 new listings, raising a record Rs 1.82 lakh crores, up 194% compared to previous year.

For FY25, BSE traded 30.5 billion contracts in equity derivatives segment generating a total revenue of Rs 1,415 crore. Total number of transactions in BSE StAR MF grew by 61% to reach 66.3 crore transactions during FY25 from 41.1 crore last year, with BSE continuing a market share of 89%.

Commenting on the results, the MD & CEO, BSE said, FY 2025 was a year of milestones for BSE. We completed 150 years of operations, which coincided with our best performance till date. It is a great pleasure, honour, and a lifetime opportunity that I was part of this prestigious organization at this time. BSE will continue to leverage its unique Sensex brand, expand its connectivity suite with market participants, and enhance its channels, platforms and products, ensuring that it remains resilient at all times, whilst being capable of capturing the many exciting opportunities ahead.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 23 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY25, comprising Rs 18 per share as regular dividend and Rs 5 per share as special dividend.

The company has fixed the record date as Wednesday, 14 May 2025. If approved by the shareholders the dividend will be paid on or before Thursday, 18 September 2025.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in multiple asset classes including, equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, SME, startups and debt instruments.

The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 6,847.50 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News