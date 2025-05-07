Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonderla Holidays slumps after Q4 PAT tanks 51% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Wonderla Holidays slumps after Q4 PAT tanks 51% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Wonderla Holidays slipped 4.24% to Rs 661.40 after the company's standalone net profit tanked 51.32% to Rs 11 crore on 2.90% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 96.78 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, total income rose by 2.62% to Rs 107.58 crore as against Rs 104.83 crore posted in corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Profit before tax was Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, down 51.18% on YoY basis.

Total expenses increased by 24.46% YoY to Rs 92.80 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 7.25 crore (up 9.84% YoY) and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 20.15 crore (up 18.39% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit tumbled 30.82% to Rs 109.27 crore on 5.06 decline in revenue form operations to Rs 458.57 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend of Rs 2.00 per equity share of Rs 10/- each.

Also Read

Deutsche's DWS, Nippon Life in early talks for India asset management deal

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle higher after Operation Sindoor; SMIDs up 1%

Op Sindoor: Pakistan shuts its airspace for 48 hours after India's strike

UK to tighten study, work visa rules amid Pakistan-led asylum surge

India's exports to US hit record high in March amid 90-day tariff pause

Further, the board approved re-appointment of Arun K Chittilappilly as managing director (MD) and executive chairman for a period of five years w.e.f 7 October 2025.

Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi (Kerala), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Hyderabad (Telangana) under the brand name Wonderla.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apcotex Inds spurts after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Craftsman Automation slips as Q4 PAT slides 51% YoY to Rs 40 cr

eMudhra Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY

Navin Fluorine International enters into strategic agreement with Chemours Company

Tata Elxsi partners with European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians

First Published: May 07 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story