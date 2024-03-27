Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE introduces optional T+0 settlement for 25 stocks

BSE introduces optional T+0 settlement for 25 stocks

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
BSE is introducing an optional T+0 settlement cycle for select stocks. This new system, which begins on 28 March 2024, allows participants to choose same-day settlement for trades in 25 designated equities.

The Indian stock market currently operates under a T+1 settlement cycle, meaning trades reflect in investor accounts one business day after execution. The T+0 system promises faster access to funds and potentially reduces settlement risks for participants.

However, the T+0 option is currently available only for a select group of 25 stocks and for trades executed within a specific window between 9:15 am and 1:30 pm IST. To prevent market disruptions arising from price discrepancies, trades under T+0 will be subject to a price band of 100 basis points above or below the prices observed under the traditional T+1 cycle.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

List of T+0 Eligible Stocks: Ambuja Cements, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Birlasoft, Cipla, Coforge, Divis Laboratories, Hindalco Industries, Indian Hotels Co., JSW Steel, LIC Housing Finance, LTIMindtree, MRF, Nestle India, NMDC, ONGC, Petronet LNG, Samvardhana Motherson International, State Bank of India, Tata Communications, Trent, Union Bank of India, Vedanta.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal shares gain

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade with significant gains; consumer durables rise

Volumes jump at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter

ICRA upgrades credit ratings of V2 Retail to 'BBB'; maintains 'stable' outlook

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story