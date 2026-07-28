BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 3480.4, down 1.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.94% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% slide in NIFTY and a 2.45% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

BSE Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3480.4, down 1.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23978.55. The Sensex is at 76785.26, down 0.07%.BSE Ltd has eased around 9.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26126.15, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.77 lakh shares in last one month.