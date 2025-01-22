NSE SME Kabra Jewels dazzles on market debut

Shares of Kabra Jewels were trading at Rs 255.35 on the BSE, a premium of 99.50% compared with the issue price of Rs 128.

The scrip was listed at 243.20, at a premium of 90% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 255.35 and a low of Rs 243.20. About 15.41 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Kabra Jewels' IPO was subscribed 310.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 15 January 2025, and it closed on 17 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 121 to Rs 128 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 31,25,000 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 62.55% from 89.12% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, in part or full, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Kabra Jewels on 14 January 2025, raised Rs 10.86 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.49 lakh shares at Rs 60 per share to 5 anchor investors.

Kabra Jewels is engaged in the retail jewelry business and offers a diverse collection of gold, diamond, and silver ornaments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded, and other jewelry products at various price points. Their product offerings cater to both special occasions, such as weddings, which is their highest-selling product category, and daily-wear jewelry. As of 30 November 2024, the company had employed 121 employees at various levels of the organization.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 125.27 crore and net profit of Rs 8.80 crore for the period as on 30 November 2024.

