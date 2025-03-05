Welspun Specialty rallies on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 232-cr project

Welspun Specialty Solutions gained 4.57% to Rs 31.36 after the company emerged as the L1 bidder by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL, Trichy) for Rs 231.77 crore.

Shares of BHEL rose 2.73% to Rs 197.60 on the BSE.

The project involves the supply of approximately 4,050 tons of stainless steel seamless boiler tubes for a series of supercritical thermal power projects.

A formal contract will be released after the internal approval process at BHEL. The contract is valued at approximately Rs 231.77 crore (excluding GST).

WSSL had participated in the said tender after stringent assessment and subsequent approval by BHEL, the company added.

Welspun Specialty Solutions is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of steel and steel products. Revenue from these products is derived from transfers at a point in time, which is recorded under the sale of products.

Navratna PSU BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

