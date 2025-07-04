BSE SME Adcounty Media India ignites on listing day

Shares of Adcounty Media India was trading at Rs 136.50 on the BSE, a premium of 60.59% compared with the issue price of Rs 85.The scrip was listed at Rs 130, a premium of 52.94% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 136.50 and a low of Rs 123.50. About 30.86 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Adcounty Media India's IPO was subscribed 251.70 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 June 2025 and it closed on 1 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 59,63,200 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 65.52% from 89.14% pre-issue.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure, working capital requirement, unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purpose.
Ahead of the IPO, Adcounty Media India on 26 June 2025, raised Rs 14.33 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.86 lakh shares at Rs 85 each to 7 anchor investors.
Adcounty Media India is a BrandTech company focused on providing end-to-end solutions to brands that covers from branding to performance optimisation. The companys range of services include programmatic advertising that ensures that best conversion ratios and ad spend, search engine optimisation (SEO), pay per click (PPC), cost per acquisition (CPA), cost per sale (CPS), cost per lead (CPL), and cost per install (CPI) campaigns that aid sales, lead generation, user acquisition and re-targeting.
As of 31 March 2025, the cost per install stood at Rs 30.63 crore, while revenue from lead generation was at Rs 22.67 crore. The company had employed 45 permanent employees as of May 30, 2025.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 68.89 crore and net profit of Rs 13.75 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app