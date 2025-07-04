BSE SME Adcounty Media India ignites on listing day

Shares of Adcounty Media India was trading at Rs 136.50 on the BSE, a premium of 60.59% compared with the issue price of Rs 85.

The scrip was listed at Rs 130, a premium of 52.94% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 136.50 and a low of Rs 123.50. About 30.86 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Adcounty Media India's IPO was subscribed 251.70 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 June 2025 and it closed on 1 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 59,63,200 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 65.52% from 89.14% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure, working capital requirement, unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, Adcounty Media India on 26 June 2025, raised Rs 14.33 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.86 lakh shares at Rs 85 each to 7 anchor investors. Adcounty Media India is a BrandTech company focused on providing end-to-end solutions to brands that covers from branding to performance optimisation. The companys range of services include programmatic advertising that ensures that best conversion ratios and ad spend, search engine optimisation (SEO), pay per click (PPC), cost per acquisition (CPA), cost per sale (CPS), cost per lead (CPL), and cost per install (CPI) campaigns that aid sales, lead generation, user acquisition and re-targeting.