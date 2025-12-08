BSE SME Astron Multigrain enters the market with a soft crunch

Astron Multigrain traded at Rs 47.88 on the BSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 63.

The scrip was listed at Rs 50.40, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 50.40 and a low of Rs 47.88. About 14,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Astron Multigrain's IPO was subscribed 1.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 December 2025 and it closed on 3 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 63 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 23,40,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of 5,80,000 equity shares. Promoters shareholding reduced to 66.05% post-IPO from 99.99% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchasing machinery, meeting capital requirements, and other general corporate purposes. Astron Multigrain, established in year 2018, is engaged in the manufacturing of instant noodles. The company undertakes contract manufacturing for Gokul Snacks, which markets the products produced by Astron Multigrain under its own brand name. The company also manufactures noodles for own brand sales which is sold under trade name Astrons Swagy Noodles.