Punjab & Sind Bank down for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 27.43, down 3.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% rally in NIFTY and a 14.66% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27.43, down 3.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 26004.2. The Sensex is at 85175.61, down 0.63%.Punjab & Sind Bank has lost around 11.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 2.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8381.75, down 2.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.91 lakh shares in last one month.