Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 804.8, down 2.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 26004.2. The Sensex is at 85175.61, down 0.63%.Welspun Corp Ltd has lost around 11.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10340.35, down 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.43 lakh shares in last one month.