BSE SME Aten Papers & Foam shares soggy on debut

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Shares of Aten Papers & Foam was trading at Rs 85.50 on the BSE, a discount of 10.94% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90, a discount of 6.25% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 90 and a low of Rs 85.50. About 1.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Aten Papers & Foam's IPO was subscribed 1.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 June 2025 and it closed on 17 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 33,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, capital expenditure and general corporate purpose.

Aten Papers & Foam operates as an important intermediary in the paper product supply chain. Acting as a key middleman, it procures paper from various paper mills and resells it to clients in the packaging products industry. Its product offerings include Kraft Paper and Duplex Board. The company also purchases wastepaper from stockists and supplies it to paper mills, where it serves as a crucial raw material. Aten Papers & Foams product portfolio features a wide range of Kraft Papers and Duplex Boards in various grades, thicknesses, widths, and standards, tailored to meet specific customer requirements. As of 31 March 2025, the company had total 14 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 138.69 crore and net profit of Rs 7.01 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

