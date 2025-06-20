Kaynes Technology gains on launching QIP

Kaynes Technology India rose 2.43% to Rs 5,742.90 after the company said that its board approved the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 5,625.75 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

The floor price of Rs 5,625.75 is at a premium of 0.34% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 5,606.80 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.