Kaynes Technology gains on launching QIP

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Kaynes Technology India rose 2.43% to Rs 5,742.90 after the company said that its board approved the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 5,625.75 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

The floor price of Rs 5,625.75 is at a premium of 0.34% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 5,606.80 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.

Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system and design manufacturing (ESDM) services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43% to Rs 116.20 crore on a 54.5% increase in net sales to Rs 984.48 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

