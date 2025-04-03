BSE SME Identixweb logs in to market success

Shares of Identixweb were trading at Rs 57.75 on the BSE, a premium of 6.94% compared with the issue price of Rs 54.

The scrip was listed at 55, a premium of 1.85% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 57.75 and a low of Rs 55. About 12.16 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Identixweb's IPO was subscribed 24.40 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 March 2025, and it closed on 28 March 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 22,04,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 63.02% from 89.34% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for investment in marketing to support the organizations growth plans in India or outside India, investment in market research and product development through talent hiring for the issuer company, investment in its subsidiary, i.e Munim ERP for product development through talent hiring and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Identixweb on 25 March 2025, raised Rs 4.73 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.76 lakh shares at Rs 54 per share to 2 anchor investors.

Identixweb provides Software as a Service (SaaS)-based digital solutions, specializing in Shopify application development. Its services include e-commerce store development, web app development, UI/UX design, website development, custom software solutions, and maintenance support. The company delivers applications online, eliminating the need for installation and manual updates. Its portfolio comprises over 10 conversion-optimized Shopify applications, designed to meet diverse business requirements. Identixweb serves a global client base across various industries, offering tailored digital solutions. As of 30 September 2024, the company had 57 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 4.18 crore and net profit of Rs 1.97 crore for the period ended 30 September 2024.

