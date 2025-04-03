Punjab & Sind Bank's total biz climbs 12% YoY to Rs 2.29 lakh in Q4

Punjab & Sind Bank said that its total business jumped 11.91% to Rs 2,29,831 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 2,05,374 crore as of 31st March 2024.

As of 31st March 2025, total deposits increased 8.68% YoY to Rs 1,29,780 crore and CASA deposits climbed 5.39% YoY to Rs 40,796 crore.

CASA ratio stood at 31.43% as of 31st March 2025 as against 32.42% as of 31st March 2024.

Gross advances jumped 16.39% YoY to Rs 1,00,051 crore as of 31st March 2025. CD (credit-to-deposit) ratio stood at 77.09% as of 31st March 2025 as against 71.99% as of 31st March 2024.

Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments.

The companys standalone net profit surged 146.7% to Rs 281.96 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 114.31 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 14.6% YoY to Rs 3,269.37 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.69% to Rs 30.34 on the BSE.

