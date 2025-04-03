Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank's total biz climbs 12% YoY to Rs 2.29 lakh in Q4

Punjab & Sind Bank's total biz climbs 12% YoY to Rs 2.29 lakh in Q4

Image
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab & Sind Bank said that its total business jumped 11.91% to Rs 2,29,831 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 2,05,374 crore as of 31st March 2024.

As of 31st March 2025, total deposits increased 8.68% YoY to Rs 1,29,780 crore and CASA deposits climbed 5.39% YoY to Rs 40,796 crore.

CASA ratio stood at 31.43% as of 31st March 2025 as against 32.42% as of 31st March 2024.

Gross advances jumped 16.39% YoY to Rs 1,00,051 crore as of 31st March 2025. CD (credit-to-deposit) ratio stood at 77.09% as of 31st March 2025 as against 71.99% as of 31st March 2024.

Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments.

The companys standalone net profit surged 146.7% to Rs 281.96 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 114.31 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 14.6% YoY to Rs 3,269.37 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.69% to Rs 30.34 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shakti Pumps receives LoA worth Rs 12 cr from Maharashtra Energy Department Agency

ACME Solar hits the roof after securing Rs 2,491 cr refinancing project

Information Technology stocks slide

Sensex falls 300 pts after US slaps 26% tariff on India; Nifty below 23,300

Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 15,480 crore in Q4 FY25

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story