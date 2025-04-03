Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 1279.97 points or 3.59% at 34362.19 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Persistent Systems Ltd (down 9.41%), Coforge Ltd (down 7.25%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 7.07%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 5.76%),Mphasis Ltd (down 4.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd (down 3.9%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 3.69%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 3.58%), Infosys Ltd (down 3.57%), and LTIMindtree Ltd (down 3.4%).

On the other hand, Ramco Systems Ltd (up 5.54%), Black Box Ltd (up 5%), and Vakrangee Ltd (up 4.91%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 235.9 or 0.5% at 47372.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 0.07 points or 0% at 14468.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67.7 points or 0.29% at 23264.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 280.82 points or 0.37% at 76336.62.

On BSE,2654 shares were trading in green, 1215 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

