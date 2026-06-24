Liotech Industries traded at Rs 244.15 on the BSE, a 23.94% discount to the issue price of Rs 321.

The scrip was listed at Rs 257, a 19.94% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 257 and a low of Rs 244.15. About 6,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Liotech Industries' IPO was subscribed 2.31 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 June 2026 and it closed on 19 June 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 321 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 9,00,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2,22,000 shares by existing shareholders. The company plans to utilize the net proceeds for the capital expenditure towards the acquisition of machinery and equipment, repayment or prepayment of existing loans and borrowings, meeting long-term working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Liotech Industries manufactures a wide range of hardware structures and accessories used across housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, power, cement, mining, solar energy, and engineering sectors. Its product portfolio includes door kits, hinges, gate hooks, aldrops, locks, handles, tower bolts, shelf bottoms, and other hardware fittings, with more than 150 product specifications. The company also trades complementary hardware products such as door stoppers, magnets, table brackets, bed lifters, and bell magnets under a B2B model. Liotech operates a 12,632 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, where it produces various hinges, bolts, and hardware accessories while marketing select sourced products at a fixed trading margin. As of 30 September 2025, the company had a workforce of 16 employees.