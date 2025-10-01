BSE SME M P K Steels' IPO ends with 1.52 times subscription

The offer received bids for 49.37 lakh shares as against 35.60 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of M P K Steels received bids for 49,37,600 shares as against 32,57,600 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.52 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for 30,00,000 shares, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) for 7,69,600 shares, while individual investors (IND category bidding for 2 lots) placed bids for 11,68,000 shares.

The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share. The equity shares will list on BSE's SME platform.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 32,58,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards purchase of machinery & dies, capital expenditure towards installation of solar plant, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. M P K Steels manufactures structural steel products for industries like railways, telecom, power, automotive, construction, and infrastructure. The company produces items such as M.S. Channels, Beams, Angles, Squares, Rounds, and Flats, with M.S. Channels being their main product. These steel products are used in many waysM.S. Channels provide strong frames for sheds, machinery, vehicles, and bridges; M.S. Angles support building frames, bridges, and security barriers; and M.S. Flats are used for metalwork, furniture, gates, automotive parts, and architectural designs. As of 15 September 2025, the company had 79 employees.