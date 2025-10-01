Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

JSW Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Metro Brands Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup and NLC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 October 2025.

JSW Holdings Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 15474.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 219 shares in the past one month.

Metro Brands Ltd lost 3.97% to Rs 1240. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8087 shares in the past one month.

Delhivery Ltd crashed 3.40% to Rs 434.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72726 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82182 shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup corrected 3.03% to Rs 110.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3887 shares in the past one month.

NLC India Ltd dropped 2.85% to Rs 277.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

