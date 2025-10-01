Tata Chemicals announces change in company secretary

With effect from 01 December 2025

Tata Chemicals has appointed Jeraz E. Mahernosh (FCS 7008) as Company Secretary Designate with effect from 31 October 2025 and to takeover the role and responsibilities of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01 December 2025.

He replaces Rajiv Chandan, Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary who will superannuate from the services of the Company on 30 November 2025.

