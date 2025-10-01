Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Chemicals announces change in company secretary

Tata Chemicals announces change in company secretary

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
With effect from 01 December 2025

Tata Chemicals has appointed Jeraz E. Mahernosh (FCS 7008) as Company Secretary Designate with effect from 31 October 2025 and to takeover the role and responsibilities of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01 December 2025.

He replaces Rajiv Chandan, Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary who will superannuate from the services of the Company on 30 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

