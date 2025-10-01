Indegene acquires Pennsylvania-based BioPharm

To strengthen its commercialization portfolio with AdTech

Indegene announced the strategic acquisition of BioPharm, a Pennsylvania-based specialized marketing services agency and part of Omnicom Health Group. This acquisition by ILSL Inc., a subsidiary of Indegene, strengthens Indegene's commercialization portfolio with AdTech, combining AI and digital advertising, enabling pharma companies to drive more precise, scalable, and measurable outcomes. Further, this solidifies Indegene's position as a true category leader in data-driven Omnichannel and Media Space.

Founded in 2005, BioPharm's clients include 17 of the world's top 25 biopharma organizations. The agency brings deep expertise in omnichannel strategy, end-to-end media journey - spanning strategy, planning and operations, and data-driven campaign execution -blending analytics, automation, and targeted engagement to deliver turnkey precision marketing solutions.