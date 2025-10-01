RailTel inks Rs 16-cr work order with RTNS Technology for customer project

RailTel Corporation of India has awarded a Rs 16.31 crore work order to domestic company RTNS Technology for supply and installation services, in line with the customer's requirements.

The agreement includes a flexible timeline, allowing for potential extensions subject to mutual consent between RailTel and RTNS Technology.

The transaction is purely commercial, with no involvement or interest from RailTels promoter or promoter group in the awarded entity. It does not constitute a related party transaction.

RailTel confirmed that the order has been reported in a timely manner, adhering to regulatory requirements.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.