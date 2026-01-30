TD Power Systems gains as Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 56 cr

TD Power Systems rose 1.29% to Rs 685 after the company reported a 25.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.32 crore on a 26.4% rise in net sales to Rs 442.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 78.20 crore in Q3 FY26, up 31.3% from the Rs 59.55 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA increased by 33% YoY to Rs 82.60 crore during the period under review. The EBITDA margin for Q3 FY26 stood at 18.6%, compared to 17.6% in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 25.2% to Rs 368.62 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 294.42 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 304.27 crore (up 14.99% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 0.52 crore (up 44.44% YoY), and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 43.24 crore (up 33.54% YoY) during the period under review.