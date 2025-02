BSL standalone net profit declines 22.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.71% to Rs 169.78 crore

Net profit of BSL declined 22.19% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 169.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 171.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.169.78171.009.5710.468.429.553.945.133.053.92

