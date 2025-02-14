RBI to conduct daily variable rate repo auction with a notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore on 17 February

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated today that based on assessment of the liquidity conditions, it is decided that the notified amount for the daily Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction to be conducted on February 17, 2025, Monday, between 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM will be Rs 1,00,000 crore. As announced in a press release dated January 15, 2025, the Reserve Bank will be conducting daily Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auctions on all working days in Mumbai with reversal taking place on the next working day, until further notice.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

