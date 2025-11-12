BSL standalone net profit declines 31.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.53% to Rs 184.34 crore

Net profit of BSL declined 31.75% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 184.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 178.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

