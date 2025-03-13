BSNL, MTNL earn Rs 12,985 crore from asset monetization

State-owned telecom giants Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) have generated Rs 12,984.86 crore through the monetization of surplus assets, including land, buildings, towers, and fiber, since 2019.

Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (12 March 2025), provided a breakdown of the revenue earned. BSNL has secured Rs 2,387.82 crore from land and buildings and Rs 8,204.18 crore from telecom infrastructure like towers and fiber. Meanwhile, MTNL has raised Rs 2,134.61 crore from land and buildings and Rs 258.25 crore from telecom assets.

The minister clarified that only non-essential assets that are not required in the foreseeable future are being monetized.

The asset monetization drive aligns with the broader efforts to revive financially struggling state-run telecom firms, ensuring optimal utilization of resources while maintaining operational efficiency.

Following the update, shares of MTNL surged 14.24% to Rs 49.51 today.

MTNL is engaged in providing telecom services in the geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. As on December 2024, the Government of India held 56.25% in the company. The company's consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 836.07 crore in Q3 FY25 from a net loss of Rs 839.03 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 11.53% YoY to Rs 170.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

