Budget Car &amp; Truck Rental of Calgary selects RateGain's Rev-AI to optimize business margins

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies today shared that Budget Car & Truck Rental of Calgary, one of the leading franchises in Canada leveraged RateGain's Rev-AI's cutting-edge AI technologies to increase revenue by $1 million.

Rev-AI is designed to simplify demand forecasting and pricing strategies, streamline pricing updates, accelerate decision-making processes, and provide insights for strategic fleet decisions. Due to these features Budget Calgary was able to refine their demand predictions and pricing strategies with a 90-day advance forecast, update prices 15,000 times per hour, and confidently executed a strategic $1-million fleet decision

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

