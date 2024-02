The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, which was initially planned to conclude on the 9th of February, has been extended until Saturday, 10th February. The announcement of this decision was made today, 7th February, by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during the Rajya Sabha meeting.

Speculations are rife that the government is contemplating presenting a white paper in Parliament comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014.

The Budget Session commenced on the 31st of January.

