Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EC ruling sparks factional conflict in NCP, triggering protests and legal battles

EC ruling sparks factional conflict in NCP, triggering protests and legal battles

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Election Commission of India on 6 February 2024 declared the faction led by Ajit Pawar as the legitimate Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), resulting in a wave of protest and upheaval from the Sharad Pawar faction. The decision comes in the wake of a disputed internal organizational election within the NCP.

Following the Election Commission's ruling, Ajit Pawar's camp has been granted the party symbol 'clock', exacerbating the simmering internal tensions within the NCP. EC also granted the Sharad Pawar faction a one-time option to choose a name for their new political entity, with a deadline of 7 February 2024, to provide their preferences.

In response, the Sharad Pawar faction intends to challenge the decision by approaching the Supreme Court, while Ajit Pawar's group has already filed a caveat application in the apex court seeking a hearing in response to the Sharad Pawar faction's plan to do the same. A caveat application is filed to prevent any unfavorable ruling without the applicant being given a chance to be heard.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The repercussions of the Election Commission's decision have been marked by heightened tensions, culminating in protests outside the NCP office that have escalated to violent confrontations. The volatile situation has garnered reactions from various political leaders, with plans emerging to contest the ruling through legal channels.

Amid the escalating conflict, Ajit Pawar has announced intentions to visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple. The legal actions being pursued by both factions underscore the depth of the internal crisis sparked by the Election Commission's ruling.

As the NCP grapples with internal turmoil, the ramifications of this development are poised to reverberate across the political landscape, shaping the trajectory of the party and potentially impacting the broader political landscape in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Ltd to consider Bonus Issue and Stock Split

Capri Global Capital fixes record date for stock split

Canara Bank hits 52-week high as board to mull stock split

Government of Maharashtra and TEAM to launch the pioneering Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse at the Mumbai Tech Week

Powerlook Sets New Trend with Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Headquarters, Elevating Fast Fashion in Men's Clothing Industry

Canara Bank hits 52-week high as board to mull stock split

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 0.01%, up for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for five straight sessions

Bosch Ltd spurts 0.28%, up for five straight sessions

EIH hits record high after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 230 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story