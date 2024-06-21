C.E. Info Systems Ltd Spikes 9.7%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.2%

C.E. Info Systems Ltd has added 31.8% over last one month compared to 5.93% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.73% rise in the SENSEX

C.E. Info Systems Ltd rose 9.7% today to trade at Rs 2635. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.2% to quote at 36337.55. The index is up 5.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Moschip Technologies Ltd increased 6.32% and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd added 4.65% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 24.69 % over last one year compared to the 22.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd has added 31.8% over last one month compared to 5.93% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.73% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21636 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13760 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2644.3 on 21 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1164.3 on 05 Jul 2023.

