C J Gelatine Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.21% to Rs 8.92 crore

Net profit of C J Gelatine Products reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.21% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.9210.525.615.230.200.360.060.360.05-0.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp