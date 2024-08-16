Cabinet approves Pune Metro Phase-1 project extension

Completion cost of the project is Rs 2954.53 crore to be operational by 2029 The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Swargate to Katraj Underground Line Extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate Metro Line of Pune Metro Phase-I project. This new extension is known as the Line-l B extension and will span 5.46 km and will include three underground stations, connecting key areas such as Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, and the Katraj suburbs. The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Swargate to Katraj Underground Line Extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate Metro Line of Pune Metro Phase-I project. This new extension is known as the Line-l B extension and will span 5.46 km and will include three underground stations, connecting key areas such as Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, and the Katraj suburbs. The project, aimed at providing seamless connectivity in Pune, is set to be completed by February, 2029. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2954.53 crore, with funding to be equally shared by the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra, along with contributions from bilateral agencies, etc.

This extension will integrate with the Swargate Multimodal Hub, which includes the Metro Station, the MSRTC Bus Stand, and the PMPML Bus Stand, providing seamless connectivity for commuters within and outside Pune City. This extension will enhance connectivity between the southernmost part of Pune, the northern parts of Pune and the eastern and western regions via the District Court interchange station, providing seamless connectivity for commuting within and outside Pune City.

The Swargate to Katraj Underground Line will significantly alleviate road traffic congestion and provide a safer, more comfortable travel experience by minimizing the risk of accidents, pollution, and travel time, thus supporting sustainable urban development.

The new corridor will link various bus stops, railway stations, recreational centers like the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park,Taljaihillock (tekdi), malls, etc., various residential areas, educational institutions, colleges, and major business hubs. It will provide a faster and more economical transport option, benefiting thousands of daily commuters, especially students, small business owners and professionals traveling to offices and business centers.

More From This Section

The projected daily ridership on the Swargate-Katraj Line for the years 2027 is estimated to be 95,000 passengers, 2037 at 1.58 lakh, 2047 1.87 lakh and 2057 is 1.97 lakh passengers.

The project will be executed by Maha-Metro, which will oversee civil, electro-mechanical, and other associated facilities and works. Maha-Metro has already begun pre-bid activities and is preparing tender documents, with contracts expected to be floated for bidding shortly.

This strategic expansion is expected to unlock Pune's economic potential, providing a significant boost to the city's infrastructure and contributing to its sustainable development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News