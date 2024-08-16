Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urja Global announces pre-launch of new high-speed E-scooter - CHETNA

Urja Global announces pre-launch of new high-speed E-scooter - CHETNA

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Urja Global announced the pre-launch of its new high-speed electric scooter, CHETNA. Certified with the HOMOLOGATION CERTIFICATE, this cutting-edge scooter is designed to cater to the modern family's needs, combining advanced technology with sleek design and safety features.

Building on its successful history as a manufacturer of low-speed scooters in the non-RTO segment, Urja Global Limited now enters the high-speed electric scooter market with CHETNA, a model that is fully compliant with RTO registration requirements. This significant step forward allows customers to register the scooter with the regional transport office, ensuring full road legal status across India.

The newly pre-launched CHETNA high-speed scooter is equipped with a state-of-the-art Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) battery, providing a remarkable range of over 100 kilometers on a single charge.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Excise duty collections from petroleum sector decline 4.8% in FY24

Kept promise of shorter election period for polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar

LIVE: India's forex reserves drop by $4.8 bn to $670 bn for the week ended August 9, says RBI

Urban unemployment rate declines to 6.6% in Q1 FY25, shows PLFS data

Farooq welcomes EC's move to advance J-K polls, hopes central rule to end

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story