Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems bags supply order worth Rs 155 crore

DCX Systems bags supply order worth Rs 155 crore

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

DCX Systems announced that the company received export orders from Elta Systems, Israel for supply electronic modules.

The order entails supply of RF electronic modules, and is to be completed within 12 months. The total cost of order is $18,495,779.10, equivalent to Rs 154.80 crore.

DCX Systems is one of leading Indian manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in defence and aerospace sector. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company reported a 69.4% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.94 crore on 18.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 138.08 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 341 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Letter to PM out of compulsion to mkt a failed product: Nadda to Kharge

Vodafone Idea shares tank 10% after SC rejects AGR plea; Airtel pares gains

First Muslim IAS officer from Kashmir Mohd Shafi Pandit passes away

LIVE news: SC rejects telecom firms' plea on re-computation of adjusted gross revenues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks off record highs, Sensex up 300pts at 83,200, Nifty at 25,400

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story