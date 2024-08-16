California Software Company consolidated net profit declines 19.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of California Software Company declined 19.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.080.98 10 OPM %35.1939.80 -PBDT0.380.39 -3 PBT0.230.21 10 NP0.170.21 -19
