Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palco Metals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Palco Metals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 93.74% to Rs 60.62 crore

Net loss of Palco Metals reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 93.74% to Rs 60.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 102.14% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 194.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales60.6231.29 94 194.08159.68 22 OPM %6.584.92 -3.862.62 - PBDT2.690.95 183 5.252.60 102 PBT2.310.75 208 4.002.16 85 NP-0.430.75 PL 2.831.40 102

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Palco Metals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Barometers trade with minor losses; metal shares lack lustre

Benchmarks trade with small gains; Metal shares shine

Embark on a Shopper's Paradise: The "Pacific Winter Shopping Festival" Takes Over All Pacific Malls!

BSE SME Sai Swami Metals forges red-hot debut

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net loss of Rs 101.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story