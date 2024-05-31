Palco Metals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.74% to Rs 60.62 crore

Net loss of Palco Metals reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 93.74% to Rs 60.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 102.14% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 194.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

