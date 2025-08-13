CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 4.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.11% to Rs 1040.94 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 4.66% to Rs 118.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 25.11% to Rs 1040.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 832.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1040.94832.0255.3754.16159.52152.43159.52152.43118.60113.32

