Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 17.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure declined 17.85% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.21% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

