CAMS rises after Q4 PAT jumps 39% YoY to Rs 103 cr

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) added 2.84% to Rs 3,184.80 after the company jumped 38.72% to Rs 103.50 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 74.61 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased 24.56% to Rs 310.45 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 249.23 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax rose 36.55% YoY to Rs 134.56 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 143.21 crore, up 31%from Rs 109.30 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin 46.1% in Q4 FY24 as against 43.9% in Q4 FY23.

CAMS MF AUM stood at Rs 37.2 lakh crore in Q4 FY24, registering a 10% growth QoQ and 33% YoY. The overall market share is at approximately 68%.

In Q4 FY24, equity AUM stood at Rs 19.3 lakh crore, registering a 49.4% growth YoY, growing ahead of industry and gaining share.

During the quarter, CAMS alternatives grew by 20% YoY, 32 new mandates were added including 4 in GIFT city. While CAMS KRA continues to broaden its offerings in capital markets, adding fintech brokerages and wealth advisors as its clients. Revenue grew 90% YoY.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share. The record date for the dividend will be 8 July 2024. The dividend will be disbursed on or before 30 July 2024.

Anuj Kumar, managing director, CAMS, said, Mutual fund assets touched a new historic high and scaled to Rs.37.2 lakh crore. Our share of Equity assets continued to surge ahead. Garnering over 75% of net inflows in equity assets and complemented by historic high SIP inflows, our equity asset base scaled to Rs.19.3 lakh crore and extended our market share of Equity assets to 66.4% in March 24. SIP trends have been favorable on all key dimensions when compared to industry, with higher registrations volume and lower cancellations resulting in higher net registrations. This led to sustained share gain both in the SIP book and in overall share of SIP collections. Our deep domain strength, technology superiority and high governance has helped us win all the three RTA mandates of new asset managers in FY24.

We are excited to receive the final authorization from RBI for CAMSPay to operate as a payment aggregator, as this fortifies our offering and opens up new avenues in the payments arena. Similarly, the IRDAIs mandate for issuance of policies in electronic form from 1st April 2024 augurs well for CAMS Insurance Repository, which is a dominant player in the repository space, to expand its play and offer new formats of servicing policy holders directly.

In that direction, CAMSRep has launched BIMA Central, a unified portal which will eventually serve as a one-stop-shop for all things around insurance. KRA services to the larger capital market sustained their momentum, adding fintech brokerages and wealth advisors as clients and saw revenue surge by 90% YoY.

CAMS is a financial infrastructure and service partner to the asset management industry and provides platform-based services to BFSI segment. The company is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of 68.1% based on mutual fund average assets under management ("AAUM").

