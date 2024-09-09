Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Canara Bank down for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 101.83, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 41.45% in last one year as compared to a 24.47% rally in NIFTY and a 34.98% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 101.83, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24890.1. The Sensex is at 81404.52, up 0.27%.Canara Bank has lost around 7.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 5.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6655.05, down 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 324.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 219.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 103.05, down 0.72% on the day. Canara Bank jumped 41.45% in last one year as compared to a 24.47% rally in NIFTY and a 34.98% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

