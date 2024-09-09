Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 133.98, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.34% in last one year as compared to a 24.47% rally in NIFTY and a 14.95% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 133.98, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24890.1. The Sensex is at 81404.52, up 0.27%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has eased around 1.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2059.9, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 173.49 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp