Canara Bank gains after Q1 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 4,752.03 cr

Canara Bank rallied 5.61% to Rs 113.85 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 21.68% to Rs 4,752.03 crore on 11.88% increase in total income to Rs 38,063.31 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 6,202.03 crore in Q1 FY26, marking an 16.27% increase from Rs 5,333.80 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) declined 1.71% to Rs 9,009 crore as on 30 June 2025 as compared with Rs 9,166 crore as on 30 June 2024. Operating profit stood at Rs 8,554 crore in Q1 FY26, up 12.32% YoY.

Total domestic deposits rose 8.74% to Rs 13,38,742 crore as on 30 June 2025 as compared with Rs 12,31,184 crore as of 30 June 2024. Global gross advance jumped 12.42% to Rs 10,96,329 crore as on 30 June 2025 as compared with Rs 9,75,183 as on 30 June 2024. Retail, Agriculture, MSME (RAM) credit increased by 14.90% YoY to Rs 6,30,900 crore as of 30 June 2025. The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 2.69% as of June 2025, compared to 2.94% in March 2025 and 4.14% in June 2024. Similarly, the Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio declined to 0.63% as of June 2025, down from 0.70% in March 2025 and 1.24% in June 2024.