Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank gains after Q1 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 4,752.03 cr

Canara Bank gains after Q1 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 4,752.03 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Canara Bank rallied 5.61% to Rs 113.85 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 21.68% to Rs 4,752.03 crore on 11.88% increase in total income to Rs 38,063.31 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 6,202.03 crore in Q1 FY26, marking an 16.27% increase from Rs 5,333.80 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) declined 1.71% to Rs 9,009 crore as on 30 June 2025 as compared with Rs 9,166 crore as on 30 June 2024. Operating profit stood at Rs 8,554 crore in Q1 FY26, up 12.32% YoY.

Total domestic deposits rose 8.74% to Rs 13,38,742 crore as on 30 June 2025 as compared with Rs 12,31,184 crore as of 30 June 2024.

Global gross advance jumped 12.42% to Rs 10,96,329 crore as on 30 June 2025 as compared with Rs 9,75,183 as on 30 June 2024.

Retail, Agriculture, MSME (RAM) credit increased by 14.90% YoY to Rs 6,30,900 crore as of 30 June 2025.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 2.69% as of June 2025, compared to 2.94% in March 2025 and 4.14% in June 2024.

Similarly, the Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio declined to 0.63% as of June 2025, down from 0.70% in March 2025 and 1.24% in June 2024.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 93.17% as of June 2025, up from 92.70% in March 2025 and 89.22% in June 2024.

The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 16.52% as at June 2025. Out of which CET1 is 12.29%, Tier-I is 14.58% and Tier-II is 1.94%.

Canara Bank is a public sector bank in India. As of 30 June 2025, the bank operates 9,861 branches, including 3,143 rural, 2,903 semi-urban, 1,951 urban and 1,864 metro branches. It also operates 7,907 ATMs and has four overseas branches in London, New York, Dubai, and IBU GIFT City.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

V-Mart Retail gains after Q1 PAT climbs 177% YoY to Rs 34 cr

High-frequency indicators for June signal steady demand conditions, urban demand revives

Nifty trades with limited losses as IT stocks drag; global tensions weigh on market sentiment

Natco Pharma receives USFDA EIR for Hyderabad API facility

Thyrocare Tech spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 61% YoY to Rs 39 cr

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story