Thyrocare Tech spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 61% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Thyrocare Technologies surged 11.30% to Rs 1,340.55 after the healthcare service provider reported a 61.07% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.93 crore on a 23.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 193.03 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 50.48 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 50.46% from Rs 33.55 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 16.45% YoY to Rs 147.45 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 33 crore (up 14.9%), while the cost of materials consumed was at Rs 55.41 crore (up 24.1% YoY) during the period under review.

The company's revenue from Diagnostic Testing Services was at Rs 178.33 crore (up 24.52% YoY), while revenue from Imaging Services stood at Rs 14.04 crore (up 7.67% YoY) in Q1 FY26. Reported EBITDA improved 37% YoY to Rs 57.46 crore in the June 2025 quarter from Rs 42.01 crore reported in the corresponding period the previous year. EBITDA margin increased to 30% in Q1 FY26 compared to 27% reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. Meanwhile, the company announced the appointment of Vikram Gupta as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from 24 July 2025. Thyrocare Technologies is engaged in the business of the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories, and hospitals in India.