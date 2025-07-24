Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Mart Retail gains after Q1 PAT climbs 177% YoY to Rs 34 cr

V-Mart Retail gains after Q1 PAT climbs 177% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
V-Mart Retail rallied 5.24% to Rs 803.90 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 33.60 crore in Q1 FY26, up 176.77% from Rs 12.14 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 12.61% year on year (YoY) to Rs 885.22 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax was at Rs 42.94 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a growth of 360.73% as against Rs 9.32 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

For Q1 FY26, the companys revenue from the retail trade stood at Rs 879.06 crore (up 13.5% YoY), while revenue from the digital market stood at Rs 8.13 crore (down 40.79% YoY).

EBITDA jumped 27% to Rs 126 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 99 crore reported in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved 14.3% in Q1 FY26 as against 12.6% recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Same-store sales growth (SSSG) for the quarter stood at 1% YoY. Adjusting for the preponement of Eid to the previous quarter this year, normalized SSSG was 5% YoY, driven equally by V-Mart and Unlimited, both delivering 5% growth.

The company remains focused on its store expansion plan and opened 15 new stores and closed 2 underperforming stores during the quarter, taking the total number of stores pan-India to 510 across 27 states & UTs as of quarter end.

V-Mart is engaged in the business of Value Retailing through the chain of stores situated at various cities in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

