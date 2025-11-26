Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 151.27, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.95% in last one year as compared to a 7.79% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.71% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 151.27, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 26165.55. The Sensex is at 85506.55, up 1.09%. Canara Bank has risen around 17.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has risen around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58820.3, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 212.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 368.82 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 151.85, up 1.68% on the day. Canara Bank is up 48.95% in last one year as compared to a 7.79% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.71% spurt in the Nifty Bank index. The PE of the stock is 7.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.