ACS Tech hits the roof on securing multiple domestic orders worth over Rs 3 crore

ACS Technologies hit an upper limit of 2% at Rs 37.02 after it has secured several domestic orders from prominent government and defence entities for the supply & maintenance of security, surveillance, and network infrastructure systems.

The company received a purchase order from Mahindra Defence Systems Limited for the supply and installation of security and surveillance equipment, including IP FHD outdoor bullet cameras with accessories, valued at Rs 52.31 lakh. The execution will be as per site requirements.

From the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chennai, ACS Technologies has bagged a two-year-plus-one-month contract for facility management services (FMS) for network infrastructure, worth Rs 83.03 lakh, to be executed from 24 November 2025 to 23 December 2027.

Additionally, the company secured an annual comprehensive integrated maintenance contract (AICMC) from AAI, Madurai, for CCTV surveillance and airport system installation, valued at Rs 1.66 crore, to be executed over 24 months from 2 December 2025 to 1 December 2027. The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group have any interest in the awarding entities, and the orders do not fall under related-party transactions. These contracts reinforce ACS Technologies position in security, surveillance, and network infrastructure solutions for government and defence sectors. ACS Technologies is primarily engaged in the business as System Integrator, Security and Surveillance, IOT Solutions, Software Products and Services in the area of Information Technology.