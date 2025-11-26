IIFL Finance jumps after board clears Rs 2,000-cr fundraising proposal

IIFL Finance added 2.11% to Rs 568.80 after the company's board approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore through debt instruments in multiple tranches.The company will issue secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), including green shoe option in one or more tranches.
IIFL Finance is a middle layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) not accepting public deposits registered with the Reserve Bank of India (the RBI) and primarily engaged in financing and related activities. The company offers a broad suite of financial products and deals majorly into loans such as gold loan, loans to Micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME), loan against securities and digital finance loans.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 376.33 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 157.67 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income jumped 29.2% YoY to Rs 3,309.16 crore in Q2 FY26.
